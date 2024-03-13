Martin Lewis urges workers to check pay slip as you could be owed thousands

Martin Lewis has urged workers to check their pay slips as millions of people could be owed thousands of pounds.

The Money Saving Expert founder encouraged people to work out whether they have been issued the right tax code on his ITV show on Tuesday night (12 March).

Mr Lewis warned: “It is not HMRC’s, it is not your employer’s responsibility to make sure it’s correct, it is your responsibility.

“So you need to check it. If you’re overpaying you’re due the money back but again you’re gonna need to go quickly for 2019-20 is about to wipe.”