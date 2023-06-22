Martin Lewis reveals which debit cards will charge you more abroad

Martin Lewis has revealed which credit cards will charge higher rates outside of Europe.

Speaking on his ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert revealed his “outside Europe debit cards from hell” that charge when you spend on them outside the continent.

Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds and TSB cards all charge an additional fee to the 3 per cent exchange rate fee.

“You’d just be better to put it on a bog-standard credit card paid off in full, than using the debit card. People tend to think ‘debit better than credit’. But not in this case when spending abroad,” Mr Lewis explained.

“If you’ve got one of those cards, beware.”