Met officer would be "horrified" by force party probe handling

Fran Hall, the bereaved wife of a Metropolitan Police officer who died of Covid-19, said he would be “horrified” at how the force seems to be “complicit in covering up” the behaviour of politicians involved in the No 10 party probe.

Ms Hall is the spokeswoman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group. She added that the scandal was “reopening the wounds we are trying to live with”.

A censored version of Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is to be presented to Boris Johnson “shortly”.

