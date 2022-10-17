Head of Met Police says force has officers who ‘treat women appallingly’

The Metropolitan Police commissioner said the force has some officers who “treat women appallingly” as he responded to a newly published damning report.

Led by Baroness Louise Casey, the review highlights failures within the force’s internal misconduct system in dealing with complaints of sexual misconduct, misogyny, racism, and homophobia.

Speaking with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Sir Mark Rowley said: “I can’t look you in the eye and say we haven’t got officers who are treating women appallingly ... the evidence says that we do.”

Sir Rowley said tactics to “root out” such officers include sting operations.

