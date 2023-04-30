Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary angry over ‘unfair’ French air-traffic control strike

Michael O'Leary has expressed his anger as weeks of air travel disruption in France cause cancelled flights and delays.

May Day will see the latest general strikes over Emmanuel Macron's pension propositions, with over 220 Ryanair flights alone cancelled.

“We respect their right to strike. But if they want to strike, cancel the French flights, protect the overflights", O'Leary said in a statement.

"It is unfair that flights from the UK to Spain or flights from Italy to Portugal are being cancelled simply because a bunch of French air traffic control unions want to go on strike."

