Hollywood actor hit on head with rock in Central Park attack

Hollywood actor Michael Stuhlbarg was hit over the head with a rock in an attack in Central Park.

The 55.-year-old was out running in the park on Sunday (31 March), when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger.

The Call Me by Your Name actor chased down his attacker, 27, who was caught by police outside the Russian Consulate.

Just hours after this attack a woman was hit with a hammer on the other side of Central Park by a different suspect, who has not been apprehended.

Despite the attack, Mr Stuhlbarg was on Broadway the following evening for a preview of the play Patriots.