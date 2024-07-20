Simon Calder explains your rights if flight is cancelled by global IT outage

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has explained what your rights are if your flight has been cancelled or delayed by the global IT outage.

A botched software update brought down systems worldwide on Friday (19 July), resulting in a massive disruption to flights across the country.

Mr Calder explains: “The airline has to provide you with a hotel and meals, and if your flight is grounded and you’ve got to get to your destination, they have to buy another ticket, on another airline if necessary, to get you where you need to be.