Nearly 700 migrants crossed the Channel on Monday (1 August), the highest number in one day this year.

The Ministry of Defence said 696 people were detected making the journey from France to England in small boats.

Large groups of migrants, many young children and women among them, were brought to the shore by UK Border Force.

They arrived in the port town of Ramsgate, Kent, where some were seen boarding blue buses.

The previous highest number was 651, recorded on 13 April.

