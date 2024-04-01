Business minister claims Tories have ‘abolished low pay in this country’

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake claimed the Conservative Party has “almost abolished” low pay in the UK.

Mr Hollinrake made his comments as an almost 10 percent rise in the UK minimum wage comes into place today (1 April).

Employees aged 21 and over will now be entitled to the National Living Wage. The rate will increase by 9.8 percent to £11.44 an hour, up from £10.42.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Mr Hollinrake said: “By this latest measure we have almost abolished low pay in this country.”