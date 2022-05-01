Kwasi Kwarteng has denied there is a culture of misogyny in parliament amid growing claims of sexual misconduct in Westminster.

Asked about reports of allegations surrounding MPs’ conduct, the business secretary said people in parliament were “working in an intense environment with really long hours”.

He told Sky News: “I think generally most people know their limits…but there are some instances where people don’t frankly act according to the highest standards.”

It comes after Tory MP Neil Parish resigned after he watched pornography twice in the House of Commons chamber.

