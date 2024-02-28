Infant and toddler abandoned in woods rescued during search for on-the-run suspect

Police in Missouri rescued an infant and toddler who were abandoned in the woods by a suspect on the run.

Harrowing footage shows the moment Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the two children deep in the Jacksonville woods on Friday 16 February.

Suspect Justin Ryan Trompeter is facing a laundry list of charges including child neglect, domestic violence assault, robbery, theft, harassment, and reckless endangerment.

Upon being found, the children were checked by medics and are now in the care of the Department of Human Services.

The suspect remains at large.