Moscow drone attack: Emergency services guard park where drone crashed

Emergency services in Moscow are at the scene of a drone crash in the capital.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said the air force downed a Ukrainian drone as it flew towards an unspecified target in Moscow on Friday.

The ministry said the drone was jammed and crashed in a forest west of Moscow, calling it “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a facility in Moscow”.

Police and firefighters can be seen in the blocked park area.