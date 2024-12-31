Watch the most memorable videos of 2024: From ‘soggy Sunak’ to ‘Moo Deng’ the hippo

As the new year draws to a close, The Independent looks back at the most memorable — and often bizarre — video moments of 2024.

The last year has been a gold mine of video footage; it’s hard to forget Rishi Sunak stepping out to deliver his infamous soggy speech, or Moo Deng the pygmy hippo, who took the world by storm last September.

Special mention must also be given to Ryan Gosling’s long-awaited rendition of “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars, which rounded out the summer of Barbenheimer.