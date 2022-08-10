DNA test leads to arrest of Maui man in 40-year-old California murder case

A DNA test has lead to the arrest of a man from Hawaii as a suspect in the killing of 15-year-old Karen Stitt in California in 1982.

Gary Ramirez, 75, was arrested by Sunnyvale police in Maui on 2 August.

Stitt disappeared after waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale on 3 September 1982. Her naked body was discovered by a delivery truck driver 100 yards from the bus stop. She had been stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted.

Police say Ramirez's DNA matched blood on Stitt's jacket and a wall where she was left.

Sign up to our newsletters.