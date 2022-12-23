Police have released CCTV footage in an appeal for information about the murder of pregnant Natalie McNally in County Armagh.

The expectant mother, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home.

Footage shows a man carrying a rucksack entering Silverwood Green in Lurgan, where Ms McNally lived, at 8:52pm on Sunday, 18 December.

He then leaves the street at 9:30pm, appearing to wear white footwear which were possibly trainers.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

