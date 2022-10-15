Police name dead sex offender as prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder

Police have named a dead sex offender as the prime suspect in the murder of teenager Leah Croucher, who went missing in 2019.

Neil Maxwell, 49, died by suicide in April 2019, two months after Ms Croucher went missing. He would have been arrested in connection with the murder probe into Leah Croucher, Thames Valley Police said.

Detectives investigating Ms Croucher’s disappearance have found human remains at a home in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

Maxwell was the only known person to have keys to this address at the time of her disappearance.

