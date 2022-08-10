Suspect charged in connection to murder of Muslim men in Albuquerque

Police in Albuquerque say a man has been charged in connection to the killing of Muslim men in Albuquerque.

Muhammad Syed was charged with the murder of two of the four men, according to Albuquerque Police Department, and is the primary suspect for the remaining two cases.

Officials said evidence was discovered that shows the 51-year-old knew the victims “to some extent,” and an “interpersonal conflict” led to the shootings.

The first of the four killings took place in November of 2021, and the most recent killing occurred on 1 August of this year.

Sign up to our newsletters.