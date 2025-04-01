Young girls trapped with their grandmother under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Myanmar earthquake filmed their desperate plea for help.

The children, who were trapped under the wreckage of their Mandalay apartment building filmed the harrowing scenes as they awaited rescue following the earthquake, which struck on 28 March.

“We are stuck here. Please, help us. I beg you please, pull us out,” the girl dressed in yellow can be heard saying in Burmese.

While the two teenagers and grandmother were later rescued from the rubble, hopes of finding others trapped are fading.

A minute’s silence was held on Tuesday (1 March) to mourn the more than 2,700 people who have died in the quake so far.