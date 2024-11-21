Trans activist confronts Nancy Mace at Georgetown conference

A trans rights activist was forcefully removed from a Georgetown University event featuring Nancy Mace after confronting the congresswoman over her Congress anti-trans bathroom campaign.

The incident comes after Mace introduced a resolution that prohibits people from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”, targeting her new colleague Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress.

Evan Greer was attending the "Summit on the Future of the Internet" event hosted by Project Liberty was held on November 21st, 2024, directly following Trans Day of Remembrance.

Mace began to complain about the backlash she had received when Greer stood up and stated, "We’ve had dozens of trans people die this year because of the lies you’re spreading. Is this the future of the Internet we want?"

After Greer was removed, Mace doubled down on her comments and was then booed by the crowd.