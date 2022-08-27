Nasa set for launch of Artemis 1 Moon mission

Nasa’s Artemis 1 rocket is on the launch pad and ready for takeoff to the Moon on 29 August from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The new 322ft tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, is Nasa’s most powerful yet, and will remain unmanned for its first flight - with passengers joining from 2024.

“There’s years and years of a labour of love into this project,” Airbus engineer Sian Cleaver told PA.

“This is the first time that we will have seen one of our European service modules flying in space.”

