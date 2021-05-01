Watch live as two Nasaastronauts leave the International Space Station in preparation for a space walk.

Astronauts Raja Chari and Kayla Barron will head out to fix a broken antenna system.

Today, they will assemble and install modification kits which will allow for future solar array upgrades outside of the space station.

The spacewalk takes place on Tuesday, 15 March, and is expected to take around six to seven hours.

