Watch live as Nasa and Axiom Space launch first private astronaut mission to the ISS

Watch live as space travel company Axiom Space launches the first private crew of astronauts to the International Space Station.

The crew consists of four people; Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mission Specialist Mark Pathy of Canada. Three of the four crew have paid $55 million to take part in the mission.

They will embark on a 10-day orbit to conduct scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities, Nasa said.

