This is the moment NASA launched the ‘Lunar Trailblazer’ orbiter on a mission to detect water on the moon.

The satellite blasted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon9 rocket along with IM-2, the latest Intuitive Machines robotic lunar lander, on Wednesday (26 February) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Once the Lunar Trailblazer enters the moon’s orbit, it will spend the next two years scanning the landscape for signs of water. The resource has become a top priority in space exploration.

The video of the launch shows a smooth takeoff that lights up the night sky as the probes begin their journey.