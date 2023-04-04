Protesters chanted “thoughts and prayers are not enough” as they gathered outside the state capitol building in Tennessee to call for gun reform.

Thousands joined the rally in Nashville one week after six people were killed by a shooter at the Covenant School in the city.

Many of those who protested were students from Nashville-area schools who walked out of their classes.

At one point, they sat for a moment of silence, raising posters above their heads that read, “Thoughts and prayers are useless to dead children,” “Book bags not body bags,” and “2nd graders over 2nd amendment.”

