Nato ministers meet to consider membership of Finland and Sweden

Nato foreign ministers met in Berlin on Saturday (14 May) to discuss the possibility of Finland and Sweden joining the military alliance.

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed reservations about admitting the two countries, saying that a “big majority” of Turkish people were against it.

Russia has warned of “serious military consequences” if either nation joins the alliance. Putin has cited the growth of Nato as an issue when justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.