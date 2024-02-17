Watch: Alexei Navalny’s mother leaves Russian penal colony where he died

The mother of Alexei Navalny has been seen leaving the penal colony in Kharp, where he died.

Lyudmila Navalnaya hung her head as she was led by two people with her.

No official cause of death for Mr Navalny has been released, however, world leaders have immediately pointed the finger at Vladimir Putin.

Mr Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, following a nerve agent poisoning which he blamed on the Kremlin.

A spokesperson for the opposition activist has demanded that “his body is handed over to his family immediately”.