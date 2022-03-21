Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has thanked her “amazing and wonderful” husband Richard for “tirelessly” campaigning for her return as she spoke to media for the first time since arriving back in the UK.

The British-Iranian national was released from Iran last week, after spending the last six years detained in the country.

During her press conference, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also criticised the fact it took five foreign secretaries to bring her home, adding: “What happened now should have happened six years ago.”

