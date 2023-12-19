Major flash floods crash through New Hampshire after storm

A storm on the east coast of the US that killed at least three people and left 600,000 without power continued to rage as flash floods hit New Hampshire.

Footage shows intense waters crashing in the town of Jackson, New Hampshire, on Tuesday 19 December.

The storm has battered towns across the coast, prompting road and school closures and flight cancellations.

Weather officials warned that “moderate to major flooding” would continue on Tuesday after heavy rain hit the region on Monday.