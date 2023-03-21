New Jersey church engulfed in flames after massive fire breaks out

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a church in southern New Jersey on Monday night (20 March).

The fire broke out around 6pm local time at the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township, Burlington County.

Aerial footage shows heavy flames engulfing the structure.

Local reports claim it was an 8-alarm fire, and that more than 150 firefighters were called in from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

No injuries were immediately reported and officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

