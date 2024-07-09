Newly-elected MPs arrived in parliament on Monday 8 July to familiarise themselves with the historic building on an induction day.

Tory MP Benjamin Obese-Jecty described the “fantastic feeling” of standing in Westminster Hall, while Labour’s Adam Jogee explained why he was excited to “hit the ground running” for his constituents.

It wasn’t all plain sailing on day one though, as several newly elected Labour MPs criticised the reliability of train services after suffering disruption during journeys to take their seats in the House of Commons.

The politicians took to social media platform X – formerly Twitter – to complain as they travelled to London ahead of the parliament sitting on Tuesday for the first time since the general election.