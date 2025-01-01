Ten people have died and dozens are injured after a car plowed into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans, officials have confirmed.

The FBI is investigating after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans‘ famed Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day (1 January).

Special agent Althea Duncan said that “improvised explosive devices” were found at the scene and the public should stay away from the area.

Two police officers were shot by the attacker and are receiving treatment in hospital, Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told a press conference today.

She said the attacker fired on officers after he crashed his vehicle. Both officers are both stable and receiving medical treatment.