Italians dive into icy waters of Rome’s Tiber River to celebrate New Year

Watch as Italians dive into the icy Tiber River in Rome to celebrate New Year’s Day.

The daring tradition sees divers brave the 18-metre drop from the Ponte Cavour into the waters below.

Italian-Belgian Rick De Sonay began the tradition in 1945.

De Sonay would mark his birthday by launching himself into the Tiber on the first day of the year wearing only a bathing suit and top hat.

After taking his last dive in the eighties, De Sonay’s tradition has been continued, notably by Roman Lifeguard Maurizio Palmulli, who has 34 dives under his belt.