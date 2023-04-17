Madeline Brame: Mother of army vet stabbed to death in Harlem rips into Alvin Bragg

The mother of a US Army veteran stabbed to death in Harlem ripped into Alvin Bragg during a Congressional hearing examining the District Attorney’s policies.

Hason Correa, a 35-year-old father and an Afghanistan war veteran, was fatally beaten and stabbed in a scuffle in Harlem in 2018.

Speaking on Monday 17 April, his mother, Madeline Brame said: “He was handed a strong murder case. As soon as he (Alvin Bragg) took office, the case began to unravel. If he is receiving one penny of federal dollars, you need to pull that funding until he starts doing his job and prosecuting crime.”

