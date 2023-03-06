Electric scooter battery causes huge supermarket fire in New York

An electric scooter battery caused a five-alarm fire at a New York supermarket on Sunday, 5 March.

The blaze broke out at the Concourse Food Plaza in the Bronx.

More than 200 firefighters and emergency services personnel were called to the fire before it was brought under control.

At least seven people - five firefighters, an EMS member, and a civilian - were injured according to New York City Fire Department (FDNY) commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

