Moment suspect pepper sprays 82-year-old taxi driver

A suspect was captured on camera pepper spraying an 82-year-old taxi driver in the Bronx, New York City, on 9 March.

Footage shows a man exiting his vehicle to confront the cab driver near Lowell Street and Longfellow Avenue at around 6:15pm that evening before using the spray through the taxi window.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) are offering a reward of up to $3,500 (£3,814) for any information on the incident.

