Footage shows smoke billowing across Fifth Avenue in New York City after a fire erupted at Tiffany & Co’s newly renovated flagship store on Thursday morning (29 June).

It’s currently unclear what started the blaze, or whether there have been any injuries.

A video shared to social media shows firefighters on the scene as think black smoke billows from the store, which is located directly adjacent to Trump Tower.

The fire broke out shortly after 9:38am local time, just as staff were preparing to open for customers.