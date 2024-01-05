New Zealand MP performs haka in powerful maiden speech, resurfaced video shows

A New Zealand MP performed a haka in a powerful speech for her first appearance in parliament, resurfaced video shows.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 21, first spoke in parliament on 12 December.

She is the youngest MP to be elected to New Zealand's parliament in 170 years, after James Stuart-Wortley, who was elected in 1853 aged 20 years and 7 months.

Maipi-Clarke was emotional in the chamber as she said: "We have arrived. We are here. We are sailing. We are navigating, just like our ancestors once did, in the biggest ocean in the world."