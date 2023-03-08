Moment Australian MP proposes to partner in first parliament speech

A Victorian Labor MP used his moment in the spotlight to propose to his partner during his first speech to parliament.

Nathan Lambert was wrapping up his maiden speech to the Victorian parliament when he said: “I want to say to Noah, I think we should get married.”

After applause broke out from the chamber, he explained that he didn’t have the ring on him because he was “not allowed to have any props.”

However, he said he was planning on bringing it out later in the brief moment “between the kids falling asleep and us collapsing of exhaustion.”

