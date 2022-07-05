NHS to trial ‘same-day’ drone delivery for chemotherapy drugs

The NHS is to trial the use of drones to courier chemotherapy drugs in a bid to speed up the delivery of vital medicines.

It is hoped that using drone technology will one day enable doctors to make “same-day delivery” orders for drugs and medical equipment from anywhere in the country.

A pilot scheme is to be launched to assess using drone technology in the health service, which will see chemotherapy drugs delivered from the pharmacy at a Portsmouth hospital to St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

