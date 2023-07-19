Sunak blames NHS staff demanding more pay for the increase in waiting times

Rishi Sunak has blamed NHS wait times on striking staff who are demanding more pay.

The prime minister added that “clear plans are in place” to bring down waiting lists as he was challenged on why the number of people waiting has increased in the nine months since he took office during PMQs on Wednesday 19 July.

“Mr Speaker, the reason that the NHS waiting lists are higher today than they were then - after actually being stable for the first few months is very simple,” Mr Sunak said.

“The NHS has been disrupted by industrial action.”