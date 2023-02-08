Nicola Bulley: Underwater search expert responds to claims he has ‘ulterior motive’

An underwater search expert has responded to online claims that he is assisting with efforts to find Nicola Bulley due to an "ulterior motive."

Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International, told TalkTV that those speculating about him are "heartless individuals."

Mr Faulding has been assisting with searches in the River Wyre, close to where the mother-of-two disappeared on Friday, 27 January.

"This is what you get for trying to help people. I have given my life to helping families looking for missing loved ones. Do our job searching in dark murky waters for a drowning victims," he tweeted.

