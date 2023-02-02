Nicola Bulley: Police continue search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dog

Police teams continue to search for a mother-of-two who went missing while walking her dog near a river.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on 27 January at around 9:15 am on a footpath near the River Wyre in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Before going missing, Ms Bulley was walking her dog Willow, a brown-coloured Spaniel, who has since been found near to where the owner was last seen.

She had just dropped her two girls, aged six and nine, off at school.

