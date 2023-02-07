Lancashire Constabulary are working on “around 500 lines of enquiry” as they continue the search to find missing Nicola Bulley.

The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre on Friday 27 January.

Detectives investigating the disappearance are working through “thousands of pieces of information” and stressed that is “normal” for a missing person enquiry and “does not indicate there is any suspicious element to this story”.

“At the moment, there are around 500 active lines of enquiry we’re working on,” superintendent Sally Riley said.

