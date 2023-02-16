Nicola Bulley dive expert would have changed strategy if he knew of ‘vulnerabilities’

The forensic expert who assisted Lancashire Police in searching the River Wyre for Nicola Bulley has suggested he would have changed his search strategy if he had known important information about her state of mind.

On Wednesday, the police revealed they were treating Ms Bulley as a “high risk” missing person due to “specific vulnerabilities”.

“I work on these cases all the time with the police, and the first thing to say is if the lady or man is high risk, so we change our search strategy,” Peter Faulding explained.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.