Nicola Sturgeon said her responsibility regarding decisions made during the coronavirus pandemic was “to the Scottish people, not Boris Johnson”.

The former first minister was being questioned on Wednesday, 31 January, about announcing Covid measures before the UK Government, something she said was not designed to “annoy” Westminster.

“The nature of the decisions we were taking meant that they had to be communicated quickly and clearly to the public,” Ms Sturgeon said.

Ms Sturgeon added that if she were to seek to not “irritate” the former prime minister, she would have had to agree to do “whatever Boris Johnson wanted me to do”.