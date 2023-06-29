Nigel Farage has claimed that the "establishment" is trying to "force him out of the UK" by closing his bank accounts.

In a video, the GB News presenter says that he has been with the same banking group since 1980 but has recently received a phone call explaining his accounts are being closed.

The former UKIP leader goes on to describe how he went to seven other banks to find another personal and business account and has been refused at each one.

Mr Farage said that the closure of his bank accounts "may well fundamentally affect... whether I can stay living here in this country."

"This is serious political persecution", he wrote on Twitter.