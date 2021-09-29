Nigel Farage revealed on his LBC radio show that “if Brexit is a disaster, I’ll go and live abroad.”

During the show, one caller named Tony challenged Farage to apologise to the country and leave politics behind if it looked like Brexit wasn’t going to turn out as predicted to which Farage responded with the brazen claim.

The former UKIP leader went on to tell the Remain-voting caller that it won’t happen as “it isn’t going to be a disaster. We’ve just managed to get ourselves in a lifeboat off the Titanic. The EU does not work.”