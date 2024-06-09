Cabinet minister Mel Stride believes Nigel Farage’s attack on Rishi Sunak for not understanding “our culture” is “deeply regrettable”.

He told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that comments from the Reform UK leader were “ill-advised”.

Mr Farage told the same programme that the prime minister was “disconnected by class [and] by privilege” from ordinary people.

“I feel very uncomfortable with that... I’ve sat around a Cabinet table that’s the most diverse in history,” Mr Stride said, responding to the comments on Sunday 9 June.

“I’m very proud of the fact that we have a British Asian who is right at the top of our government.”