Vatican issues statement as Pope Francis dies aged 88

The Vatican has confirmed the death of Pope Francis in a video statement released early on Easter Monday (21 April.)

Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, read a short message announcing the passing of the 88-year-old pontiff.

Speaking at the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived, Cardinal Ferrell said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house.”

Pope Francis had made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday to deliver what would be his final Easter blessing.

He returned to the Vatican in March to continue a period of recovery after being hospitalised with double pneumonia earlier in the year.