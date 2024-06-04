Nigel Farage says he will increase turnout at general election

Nigel Farage has boldly claimed that by becoming the Reform UK leader and embarking on his eighth bid to win a parliamentary seat, he will increase the general election turnout.

Mr Farage launched his bid for election on Clacton pier declaring “a revolution to change British politics” but was left stunned on Tuesday (4 June) when a protester threw a milkshake in his face.

In a live social media recording, posted to X on Tuesday (4 June), Mr Farage commented on the “incredible” response he received on his visit to Clacton.

Mr Farage said: “I think my standing will increase the turnout, which is a good thing for democracy.”